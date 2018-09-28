Man suspected of indecent acts in West Springs sought by Calgary police

Police are trying to track down a man believed to be responsible for three indecent acts in the West Springs community in southwest Calgary.

The incidents occurred between July 25 and Sept. 17 in the commercial area of 85th Street S.W. between Old Banff Coach Road and Ninth Avenue.

In each case, a man was seen masturbating but then fled the area as soon as he was observed.

The man is described as white, 20 to 25 years old, between 5-10 and six feet tall. He has a slim build and dirty-blond hair with the sides shaved into a faux hawk.

He has been seen in a black North Face jacket, grey sweatpants, grey high-top shoes with white soles, a yellow undershirt and a black hat with three green mountain peaks on the front.

The incidents happened on:

Wednesday, July 25 at about 6:10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 20 at about 7:15 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 17 at about 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the man is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.