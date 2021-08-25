Imperial to produce renewable diesel at refinery near Edmonton using locally grown crops

Imperial Oil Ltd. plans to build a renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

Imperial says the facility will be the largest of its kind in Canada. It will use blue hydrogen and locally grown crops to produce low-carbon diesel fuel.

The facility will produce up to 1 billion litres per year of renewable diesel. Imperial says that could mean a 3 million tonne reduction in annual C02 emissions from the Canadian transportation sector.

Imperial says moving ahead with the project will depend on market conditions and government support. It says it's in partnership discussions with the governments of Alberta and B.C.

Imperial is not disclosing a price tag for the project. It says production could start in 2024.

Canada's Clean Fuel Standard takes effect next year. It will require liquid fuel suppliers to decrease the carbon intensity of their products by 13 per cent by 2030.