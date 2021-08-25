Imperial to produce renewable diesel at refinery near Edmonton using locally grown crops
Facility at Strathcona will use blue hydrogen
Imperial Oil Ltd. plans to build a renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.
Imperial says the facility will be the largest of its kind in Canada. It will use blue hydrogen and locally grown crops to produce low-carbon diesel fuel.
The facility will produce up to 1 billion litres per year of renewable diesel. Imperial says that could mean a 3 million tonne reduction in annual C02 emissions from the Canadian transportation sector.
Imperial says moving ahead with the project will depend on market conditions and government support. It says it's in partnership discussions with the governments of Alberta and B.C.
Imperial is not disclosing a price tag for the project. It says production could start in 2024.
Canada's Clean Fuel Standard takes effect next year. It will require liquid fuel suppliers to decrease the carbon intensity of their products by 13 per cent by 2030.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?