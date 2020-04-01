6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt in Calgary

Calgary, a prairie city far from any nearby fault lines, felt an unfamiliar sensation early Tuesday evening — an earthquake.

A 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres near Challis, Idaho, at 5:52 p.m., and was felt in Calgary just a few minutes later.

The epicentre of the quake was nearly 700 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Residents were quick to react to their buildings trembling on social media.

My apartment (on 17th floor of my building) felt really wobbly for a few seconds there. Was there an earthquake? Does Calgary get earthquakes? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgary</a> —@rikkiprince

My mom just called from work (Foothills Hospital) claiming they just felt the building move like an earthquake. Anyone feel anything? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> —@DarciBrianne

Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, tweeted that the lights swayed in the city's emergency operations centre — where his team has been busy since the city declared a state of local emergency to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Incredible to believe but we noted the lights sway slightly in the EOC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Earthquake</a> <a href="https://t.co/uaTsSpHWTd">pic.twitter.com/uaTsSpHWTd</a> —@iceTyyc

The police department in Boise, Idaho tweeted that there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The last time Calgarians felt a large earthquake was in 2017, when a 5.8-magnitude quake shook Montana.

While more than 1,000 earthquakes happen in Western Canada each year, the majority happen along the Pacific Coast, with the quakes sharply reducing in intensity and frequency east of the Rockies.