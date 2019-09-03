Ian Tyson, Canadian folk music icon who penned 'Four Strong Winds,' dead at 89

Canadian folk music icon Ian Tyson died Thursday morning, his ex-wife confirmed to CBC News.

His former wife and musical partner, Sylvia Tyson, said the 89-year-old's impact on Canadian culture is hard to overstate.

"I sat in with a young band at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto and they wanted me to do Four Strong Winds with them. It was quite a young audience and I didn't really expect that kind of response but everybody in the crowd sang Four Strong Winds," she told CBC News in a phone interview Thursday.

"It's kind of like a Canadian national anthem."

Tyson had major surgery a few years ago and never fully recovered, she said.

A fellow Canadian country singer-songwriter, Corb Lund, grew up listening to Ian Tyson and eventually played shows with him.

"He's kind of our Willie Nelson or Johnny Cash or Leonard Cohen. He's a guy who's most embodied the region in art, musically at least," Lund told CBC News in a 2019 interview.

Referring to Four Strong Winds, Lund said the song's staying power speaks for itself.

"For songwriter guys that are really good at it, you're either born with it or you're not," he said.

"When you have a powerful song like that and it sticks around for decades, it becomes part of the cultural fabric, so it builds on itself. The repetition of the song becomes self-fulfilling, so it starts out as a great song and builds over the years."

Tyson began his music career in the late 1950s, first hitchhiking across the country from Vancouver to Toronto and then getting swept up in the city's burgeoning folk movement in the bohemian Yorkville neighbourhood.

That's where he met a kindred spirit named Sylvia Fricker and they began a relationship — onstage and off — eventually leading to their breakthrough second album Four Strong Winds in 1964.

They would continue releasing music together for years, but as their career began to stall in the '70s the couple grew apart and divorced in 1975.

Tyson built a solo career as a country music singer in the years that followed, with his self-released 1987 album, "Cowboyography" becoming a surprising word-of-mouth hit that helped earn him a Juno award.

More to come