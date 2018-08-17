Ian Tyson cancels appearance due to 'unexpected and serious medical situation'

Iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson has cancelled his upcoming concert with Corb Lund due to "an unexpected and serious medical situation."

"I'm having some heart problems and the doctors are looking after me. Thanks for everyone's thoughts and see you soon," Tyson said in an email.

The email was sent to ticket holders for the Aug. 25 show at the Badlands Amphitheatre in Drumheller, Alta.

Lund intends to perform at the concert without Tyson, and said Tyson will still receive his share of the earnings for the show.

The two have been frequent collaborators.

"I'm disappointed that Ian and I won't be able to share the stage at such an amazing venue so close to where we both call home," wrote Lund.

Watch Ian Tyson and Corb Lund talk about their collaboration with CBC Arts reporter Deana Sumanac in 2013, in the video below:

Tyson, 84, is a storied performer who was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Order of Canada in 1994.

He started his musical career in the late 1950s and early 1960s as one half of the folk duo Ian and Sylvia and is probably best known for the song Four Strong Winds. He and Sylvia were married but divorced in 1975.