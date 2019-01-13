Former Tory MLA quits UCP citing 'corruption,' 'dictatorship-like control' in party

A former Alberta MLA has stepped down from his local United Conservative Party board and does not plan to renew his party membership, citing what he says is a departure from the party's grassroots agenda over the past six months.

"There seems to be a lot of corruption and backroom deals going on, and basically there's the fear if you're sitting there watching something go on and you're allowing it, you're just as bad as what's going on," Ian Donovan told CBC News, criticizing the candidate nomination process.

On Friday, Donovan emailed his fellow Cardston-Siksika UCP board members to let them know of his intention to step down and wished them the best.

He said since his email he's heard back from his fellow volunteer board members, but not from UCP leadership.

Donovan said he's disheartened by what he sees as "top-down" rather than "grassroots" decisions being made by leader Jason Kenney.

Donovan was an MLA for the Wildrose Party, representing Little Bow from 2012 to 2014, when he left caucus to sit as a Progressive Conservative. He lost his re-election bid the following year, and was an early supporter of the UCP. He's also a former councillor for Vulcan County.

UCP says 'voters rendered their decision'

UCP director of communications Matt Solberg said in an emailed statement the party rejects the idea that UCP members in Cardston-Siksika have been undermined, given that 3,500 votes were cast in that riding during the nomination.

"Voters rendered their decision on Mr. Donovan during the floor-crossing and the 2015 election that followed. Albertans are ready to move beyond the past," the statement read, adding that Donovan's membership lapsed in 2018 and that he hasn't attended board meetings since the nomination.

Donovan endorsed Marc Slingerland for UCP candidate for the riding, the UCP said, who came second to Joseph Schow.

"I just want to make sure that whatever MLA gets selected, especially in our riding, that they're going to have a voice at the table," Donovan said.

"And I'm not sure the local MLAs is gonna have a voice or are going to be more so told what to do and that concerns me quite a bit."

'Name-calling and fear-mongering'

Donovan said he's always felt that it's important to represent constituents first, party second, especially as the province faces negative political discourse and "trying times."

"I mean, even some of the memos and emails that are getting sent out by the UCP have a very negative tone to them and I don't think that's what Albertans expect. I think they're expecting people to stand up and be adults and make proper decisions and you know, not name-calling and fear-mongering," he said.

"I just hope that some more people stand up that are UCP members and let the leader and the party know they're not happy with the dictatorship-like control that's going on right now."