Man dead after two-vehicle collision in southern Alberta

A 34-year-old man is dead after a collision Friday about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.

At about 11:30 p.m., Bassano RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Range Road 194 and Township Road 231A near Hussar, Alta.

RCMP said a truck with four people in it was rear-ended by a second vehicle, which then rolled, killing its driver. Police said the man died at the scene. The people in the truck were not hurt.

Bassano RCMP and a collision analyst were on scene, and are still investigating the cause of the collision.