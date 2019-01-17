Husky Energy walks away from its hostile takeover bid for MEG Energy
Husky Energy Inc. is walking away from its hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy Corp. after failing to win enough shareholder support.
Calgary-based company's offer expired Wednesday
Husky Energy Inc. is walking away from its hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy Corp. after failing to win enough shareholder support.
Husky says there have also been several negative surprises in the market since it first announced its offer at the end of September last year.
- Husky Energy looks to get out of the gas station business after 80 years
- Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
The company cited production cuts for the oil industry mandated by the Alberta government and a lack of progress on Canadian oil export pipeline developments.
The company's offer for MEG expired Wednesday.
All of the MEG shares that had been tendered to the offer will be returned to shareholders.
Husky launched its stock-and-cash offer in September, but MEG rejected the bid as too low.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.