Skip to Main Content
Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
Updated

Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy

A major merger could be in the works in Canada's oil patch.

Husky said the proposed merger 'will create a stronger Canadian energy company'

The Canadian Press ·
Husky Energy's headquarters in downtown Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

A major merger could be in the works in Canada's oil patch.

Husky Energy Inc. is making a hostile bid to acquire MEG Energy Corp. in a transaction valued at $6.4 billion.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Husky says the proposed merger "will create a stronger Canadian energy company."

The new, Calgary-based operation would have the capacity to produce more than 400-thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Proposal unanimously approved

The proposal has been unanimously approved by Husky's board of directors, and will be open for acceptance by MEG shareholders until Jan. 16.

Husky says MEG's board refuses to discuss the deal, which led to the takeover bid.

"Husky is confident the proposed transaction is in the best interests of Husky and MEG shareholders, employees and stakeholders," Husky CEO Rob Peabody said in a statement.

"However, to date, the MEG Board of Directors has refused to engage in a discussion on the merits of a transaction, giving us no option but to bring this offer directly to MEG shareholders."

Husky says the combined company "will have an improved opportunity to accelerate new projects in Canada compared to two separate entities."

It says it expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulator approval.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us