Husky Energy announces layoffs

Months after revealing plans to cut its capital spending, Husky Energy announced Tuesday it is also reducing its workforce but did not say by how much.

"Husky has been taking steps to better align the organization and workforce with our capital plan and strategy," Kim Guttormson, a spokeswoman for the Calgary-based company, said in a statement.

"These changes put Husky in the best position to achieve its goals."

The company said it would not be sharing the number of jobs affected.

Outside the Calgary headquarters, cabs were lined up to take people home as they filed out with their belongings.

"This was about changing the way we approach our business, the way we make decisions and the way we work together to meet our goals," Guttormson said.

In the spring, Husky announced it was cutting average annual capital spending by 10 per cent to $3.15 billion under a new five-year plan.

The company — controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing — had previously forecast capital spending of about $3.5 billion per year.

The timing of the layoffs announcement is sure to be a talking point around Alberta's oilpatch this week, after Justin Trudeau's Liberals won re-election with a minority government.

Some people within the company said approaching layoffs had been an open secret since last week.

Analysts and others who work in the oil and gas sector had speculated that a Liberal victory in Monday's federal election would result in more job losses across the industry.

Robert Cooper, with the institutional sales and trading team at Calgary-based investment firm Acumen Capital Partners, told CBC News on Monday night that he anticipates companies will slash spending and investors will further shy away from the oilpatch.

Husky has announced significant job reductions in the years since oil prices began to crash in 2014.

In 2015, it announced job cuts totalling at least 1,400, including contractors and full-time staff.