Human trafficking probe nets 5 arrests as Calgary and Quebec police seek more victims

Calgary police have released pictures of five men charged in connection with a human trafficking operation in Quebec and Alberta, urging anyone who had contact with them to come forward because they believe there are more victims.

The Calgary Police Service has been working with the Quebec Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force on the probe since May 2018.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified five men believed to be connected to the human trafficking of several female sex trade workers in and around Calgary, police said in a release on Thursday.

On July 27, 2018, they searched one of the accused's residences in Calgary and located a human trafficking victim, along with drugs, a handgun and about $5,000 in cash, police said. That led Calgary police to connect with their counterparts in Quebec to arrange the arrests of two other men there.

Eventually, all five suspects were arrested and charged with multiple offences, including trafficking persons, material benefit from sexual services and various weapons charges.

The men charged are:

Vincent-Olivier Marcheterre, 34, of Quebec.

Antoni Proietti, 29, of Quebec.

Hicham Moustaine, 28, of Calgary.

Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, of Calgary.

Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, of Calgary

Marcheterre and Proietti are in currently in custody in Quebec on additional charges of human trafficking, procuring, sexual assault and assault, against five additional people.

Police believe the five men have had interactions with possible victims in Alberta that have not yet been reported to police.

Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with the five accused to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers through 1-800-222-8477, www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada, police noted.