Man, 71, dies in house fire in northeast Calgary

A man was killed in a fire at a house in Marlborough Park, in northeast Calgary, early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Maidstone Drive N.E. around 1:30 a.m., fire department spokesperson Carol Henke said.

Once crews were able to get inside the house and knock down the fire, they found a 71-year-old man on the floor in the living room.

Fire crews got the victim out of the house and started CPR on him before transferring care to paramedics, Henke said.

An EMS spokesperson said the man, who was badly burned and had suffered from smoke inhalation, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A later search of the house revealed that a cat also died in the fire, Henke said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Henke said it appears that there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

Fire crews will go door to door in Marlborough Park on Monday night reminding people of the importance of smoke alarms and having an emergency escape plan.