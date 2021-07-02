7 dead, including 4 children, after fire at home in Chestermere, Alta.

Seven people are dead, including four children, after a early morning fire in Chestermere, Alta.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Keibel said five people escaped the blaze.

The cause of the fire has been determined but a preliminary investigation does not indicate criminal activity, she said.

"It's a very tragic situation," Keibel said.

Keibel said the deceased individuals found in the home were as follows:

A man and a woman aged approximately 38 years old.

A woman approximately 35 years old.

Two 12-year-olds, one male and one female.

An eight-year-old girl.

A four-year-old boy.

The home is located on the 300 block of Oakmere Close. The block is currently closed and emergency crews remain on site.

Residents of Chestermere are asked to stay clear of the area and give crews room to work.

Chestermere is located immediately east of Calgary.