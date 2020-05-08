Wild horse stuck in muddy bog saved by members of Alberta wildlife group

A young wild horse is alive and kicking thanks to the efforts of a group of animal lovers who happened to find it hopelessly stuck in a muddy bog in southern Alberta earlier this week.

Several members of the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS) were out looking Wednesday for new foals near Sundre, Alta., north of Calgary, when they found the filly struggling — and failing — to drag itself out of a two-metre deep mud hole with ice around the edges.

"Had we not come by at that particular time, she probably would not have survived the night," said Darrell Glover.

"From her size, she appears to be about two. And she would have been with a full band of horses, which had left her. So she was abandoned for some time."

Watch how the dramatic rescue operation unfolded:

It took almost an hour, but the group was able to use ropes attached to their ATVs and wrapped around and under the filly to gently pull her out of the hole.

Glover said it was obvious the horse was exhausted and very, very hungry.

"She had nipped every little blade of grass and weeds and anything that was within her reach," he said.

Darrell Glover prepares to rescue the two-year-old filly from a muddy hole in southern Alberta. (Darrell Glover)

Even once she was out, rather than run away, she put her head down and started grazing, Glover said.

"She was getting quite used to us," he said. "She knew we were trying to help her."

Glover said that while she might not catch up again with her old band, the filly will likely hook up with a bachelor stallion.

"I think she's going to be fine," he said.