Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northwest Calgary

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in the northwest part of the city.

Around 3 a.m., on Sunday, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W., in the Hamptons area. A man in his late 40s was found dead inside the home, police said.

Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that his death is suspicious, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said little is known, currently, and are asking anyone with information to call non-emergency, the Homicide Tip line, or Crime Stoppers, anonymously.