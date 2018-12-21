Police believe man died after targeted altercation at Calgary motel

Police are now investigating the death of a 66-year-old man at a Calgary motel as a homicide.

Calgary Police Service investigators believe Harry Vincent Jones died following a targeted altercation at the Red Carpet Inn, 4635 16th Ave. N.W., on March 15.

Police were called to the motel around 1:10 p.m. His death was ruled suspicious.

On Thursday, police upgraded their investigation to a homicide inquiry.

Investigators believe there was an altercation in or near Room 44, where Jones had been staying, and called it "a targeted event" in a released statement.

Police are asking anyone who was recently in contact with Jones, who went by Frank to those close to him, to reach out to investigators. They also seek anyone who stayed at the Red Carpet Inn from March 13-15.

Investigators can be reached on the non-emergency police number at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and calgarycrimestoppers.org.

The Red Carpet Inn was the site of another alleged homicide in recent months. Sylina Ann Curley was found dead in one of the rooms where she was staying in December. Her boyfriend was charged with second-degree murder.