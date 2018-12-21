Investigators ID man found dead at motel in northwest Calgary
Harry Vincent Jones, 66, was found dead at the Red Carpet Inn on March 15
A man found dead at a northwest Calgary motel last Friday has been identified as 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones, police say.
People close to the victim knew him as Frank, police said in a news release.
Officers were called around 1:10 p.m. on Friday to the Red Carpet Inn at 4635 16th Ave. N.W., where they found a man dead in one of the rooms.
Police say an autopsy has been conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner; however, no further details were released.
Officers are continuing to investigate Jones's death as suspicious.
The incident marks the second death at the motel in recent months.
In December, a 43-year-old woman was found dead at the motel. A man was charged in connection to her death.
Anyone with information about the most recent incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
