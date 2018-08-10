3 homes engulfed by fire in northeast Calgary

Three homes were fully engulfed by flames in the northeast Calgary community of Monterey Park.

The Calgary Fire Department responded Friday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. to the fire on Los Alamos Crescent, which is west of Stoney Trail N.E. and south of McKnight Blvd. N.E.

Windows melted on two neighbouring homes and the siding was severely damaged.

The fire comes as Calgary broke an all-time heat record at 36.4 C.

Crews respond to a fire in northeast Calgary that destroyed three homes and damaged two others. (CBC News)

Battalion Chief Harley Spate said it was a challenge to keep firefighters cool in the heat, so they worked shorter shifts.

Crews are expected to be putting out hot spots into the evening.

Mohammad Bashir Qurbani's said the blaze started in his neighbour's garage. He lost his home in the fire.

"This is good because nobody's hurt, everybody's fine … we are very happy nobody's hurt," he said. "I was very afraid and shaking because my brother's four kids are small, and my mom is sick."

He said he's not sure where he'll be sleeping tonight.

A burned out car is seen through the smoke in northeast Calgary. (CBC News)

The fire department said 16 to 20 people were evacuated from surrounding homes.

Early Friday morning, a home in the city's southeast community of Chaparral was destroyed by a fire, leaving three people without a home.

On Monday, 21 people were displaced in the northeast community of Taradale, where three homes caught fire.

Meanwhile, days of hot and dry weather are posing challenges elsewhere in the province.

A precautionary evacuation alert has been issued for the Castle Mountain Resort residences and other areas west of Pincher Creek due to a forest fire across the B.C. border.

And, just in time for the weekend, Highway 93 through southeastern B.C. has once again opened to traffic after being closed earlier in the week due to a wildfire in Kootenay National Park. But motorists were being warned the route could still be subject to closures this weekend.

