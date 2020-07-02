Shooting at Holiday Inn near Calgary airport sends one man to hospital
Calgary Police are on the scene of a shooting inside the Holiday Inn Calgary-Airport, just off 16th Ave. N.E.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing
The call came in around 5:10 this morning, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found one victim, who was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
No suspect was located on the scene, but police say the hotel is contained and safe, and the investigation continues.
