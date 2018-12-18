Holiday baked good bracket: It's down to the semifinals

We're down to the wire of CBC Calgary's The Homestretch holiday baked good showdown.

Columnists and members of The Homestretch team have each chosen the one holiday treat they would feel lost without during this time of year.

It's now the semifinals, with just four treats remaining.

Voting in this round will last until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voting for the finals starts on Wednesday and will go until 3 p.m. Thursday, with a winner being crowned shortly after.

Here are the snacks left vying for the title of ultimate holiday sweet.

Butter tarts vs. sugar cookies

In the quarter-finals, Terri Campbell, The Homestretch's producer, won out over vinarterta, or Vienna cake, with a Canadian staple: butter tarts.

But she'll be up against afternoon newsreader Dave White, who is championing another classic — sugar cookies — which defeated pumpkin pie.

(Can't see the poll below? Click here to vote for butter tarts vs. sugar cookies. Voting closes 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18)

Shortbread vs. turtles

The Homestretch's associate producer Ellis Choe picked buttery, melt-in-your mouth shortbread, which handily defeated torrone, the nougat made of honey, sugar and egg white.

She's facing off against business columnist Paul Haavardsrud's pick, turtles, the chocolatey pecan treats, which defeated Nanaimo bars.

(Can't see the poll below? Click here to vote for shortbread vs. turtles. Voting closes 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18)