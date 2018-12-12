Holiday baked good bracket: Day 3 of voting to choose the ultimate winter treat

CBC Calgary's The Homestretch is hosting a fierce competition this holiday season — a serious showdown to determine the ultimate holiday baked good.

Columnists and members of The Homestretch team have each chosen the one holiday treat they would feel lost without during this time of year.

Sixteen baked goods are going to face off online, two-by-two, March Madness-style, until only two baked goods are left standing.

It's day three of voting, with finals on Dec. 18 and the chosen treat revealed on Dec. 20.

On day two, shortbread swept the floor with fruitcake, and in a nailbiter that was almost too close to call, torrone unseated sufganiyot.

Let the best baked good win.

Pumpkin pie vs. Christmas pudding

Tracy Fuller, The Homestretch's associate producer/director, is making the case for classic pumpkin pie.

And food trends columnist Elizabeth Chorney-Booth is also a fan of traditional sweets, choosing Christmas pudding (which, fun fact, despite sometimes being called plum pudding doesn't usually contain plums, but has other dried fruit.)

(Can't see the poll below? Click here to vote for pumpkin pie vs. Christmas pudding. Voting closes midnight Wednesday, Nov. 12)

Sugar cookies vs. savoury cheese puff

Afternoon newsreader Dave White is keeping it simple with sugar cookies. Old fashioned and handrolled, or decorated daintily with royal icing, they're a treat either way.

Meanwhile Torah Kachur, the science columnist, has the only savoury pick on the list — cheese puffs. Garlicky, and sometimes with olives stuffed inside, this is definitely a treat for those who prefer salty to sweet.

(Can't see the poll below? Click here to vote for sugar cookies vs. savoury cheese puff. Voting closes midnight Wednesday, Nov. 12)