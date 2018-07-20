Final section of Archie and Janet Hogg Park reopens 5 years after flood

The Municipal District of Foothills is marking another flood recovery milestone this week as it reopens the last section of Archie and Janet Hogg Park.

It's a popular campground west of High River that was heavily damaged during the 2013 flood.

On Thursday, Paul Lelonde camped among the park's poplar trees and picnic tables along the Highwood River Valley, He was also here just after the 2013 flood.

"It was fairly bad here," he said. "Lots of debris is what I noticed most."

The park closed in 2013 because of that damage.

Campsites higher up the valley wall reopened in 2016, but the lower section closer to the river didn't open until this week.

Jeff Porter with the MD of Foothills said the Hogg Park rebuild has added more sites and changed the layout. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Spokesperson for the MD, Jeff Porter, said it took a lot of time to clean, rebuild and secure provincial approvals.

He added that the municipality also had to address several other high priority flood rehabilitation projects — that work is still ongoing five years after the flood.

"We're still going to be dealing with the effects of the 2013 flood for years to come because of the destabilization of our waterways and that, but it's well within our capabilities," he said.

As for the Hogg Park rebuild, the MD said there are now more sites, the layout is different and it hopes a lot of those pre-flood campers will return.

Johanna Kortenschyl-Allan, also with the MD, said the damage to the park back in 2013 was "surreal."

"Rocks were all placed in such a manner, as if someone had come in and placed them in the direction of the water," she said. "The sediment was six to eight feet deep. The campsites were devastated."

She said prior to the flood the campsites would see upwards of 3,000 visitors a year.

"To lose that was significant," she said.

Johanna Kortenschyl-Allan says the MD has been getting inquiries about the park throughout the last five years. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

But, Kortenschyl-Allan said people haven't lost interest over the years, and she was constantly getting inquiries.

"When can we go camping? When can we get on the lower loop? When can we get in?" she said.

"Because it's been so long, we struggle a little bit right now with people coming back because it has been such a long time we're hoping that people will come back and enjoy the new environment that's there."

As for Lelonde, he said it's good to be back.

"It is really nice, it's quiet," he said. "I like it."

With files from Dave Gilson