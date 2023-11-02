Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam Johnson

Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

The change to the league's protective equipment policy comes after hockey player Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut by an opponent's skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.

The WHL is a major junior hockey league based in Western Canada and the northwestern U.S. and has teams in several provinces including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

In a statement, the league said that players will be required to wear neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including games and practices.

Neck guards are already mandatory in the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — the other two major junior leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella.

Johnson's death has prompted more discussions about the use of neck guards, something that is not mandated in the NHL.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, seen here March, says talks with the players' union on neck protection have increased in the wake of Johnson's death, (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh touched base Sunday in the immediate aftermath of Johnson's death to set up further talks between the league and union about blade safety.

The NHL cannot impose equipment changes without the agreement of the players association.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice.

The Jets posted pictures of all four players wearing neck protection on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that afternoon.

The team has several players on its roster who were former teammates of Johnson.

"Our hearts go out to the Johnson family," said Jets captain Adam Lowry. "I've always had teammates who were teammates of his. It's heartbreaking news, so we'd really like to send our thoughts and prayers to their whole family."

Several American Hockey League players have also worn neck guards since Johnson's death.

The AHL and East Coast Hockey League affiliates of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the organization Johnson once played for, have since mandated neck guards for players.