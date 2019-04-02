U of C engineering students hope their hockey stats website scores at design competition

Five University of Calgary engineering students hope a hockey statistics website they developed, in part from oil and gas internships, will stand out at a design competition this week. But even if it doesn't, they're still counting it in the win column.

The Schulich School of Engineering students — Dylan Larson, Jonathan Hack, Aaron Moore, Ryan Patterson and Ryan Dyjur — came up with www.hockeyhub.info and have been testing it since late last year.

"We tested it going back to November and tried to improve the model month by month to see if our predictions were accurate against competing products out there," Larson told The Homestretch.

And Hack says the application's predictive abilities are getting steadily better.

"We started out at about 50/50, a coin flip. As we gathered more data throughout the season, we were able to refine our method to be very comparable to our competitors'."

The idea for the site, he adds, comes from their youth.

"Dylan and I played hockey growing up. We met a lot of our friends playing hockey recreationally, and we played a lot of fantasy hockey. We wanted to put together an application that could feature different visuals and graphics to compare different players and teams and apply predictions on future matchups," Hack said.

Larson says it's for a range of NHL fans.

"The average person can still get the typical statistics that you'd get elsewhere but we have features for the expert hockey fan that brings together hours of information from multiple sites," Larson said.

For superfans and far from fans

And recent internships each member of the team took part in helped a lot.

"Each member of our team, five of us, interned at oil and gas companies. That's where we developed our data analytic skills. We wanted to apply that to our capstone project," Hack said.

But, Larson says, the site is for superfans and those far less engaged.

"We want to have something that, if you don't know much about hockey, you can get quick information about who might be the best players, the best teams in the league. But we also want to give people who have more hockey knowledge an advanced way of analyzing data and looking at it in a more advanced scope to get better information."

The students are presenting their project at the 2019 Engineering Design Fair on Tuesday afternoon.