Hockey Canada 'non-core' staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A "non-core member" of Hockey Canada's National Junior Team staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Individual and close contacts are in quarantine in Red Deer
A "non-core member" of Hockey Canada's National Junior Team staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hockey Canada's senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond says the team learned of the positive test Saturday morning.
The individual and their close contacts have been placed in quarantine at the team's hotel in Red Deer, Alta.
Team Canada's Red-White game will proceed as scheduled.
Hockey Canada is in the midst of their selection camp in Calgary ahead of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton next month.
Team Canada seeks its second consecutive gold medal at the tournament, which would be its 19th title all-time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.