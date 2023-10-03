Hockey Calgary has questions over new country-wide dressing room policy

A new policy put in place by Hockey Canada last month regarding dressing room requirements is being met with confusion from local hockey authorities, who say they have received limited guidance as to how to best implement the requirements.

The policy, which came into effect on Sept. 12, according to Hockey Canada's website, outlines that players must wear a base layer at all times in dressing rooms where more than one person is present.

Hockey Canada describes a base layer as shorts and a t-shirt, or compression shorts and shirt or sports bra. Players are encouraged to wear similar "minimum attire" while showering in open-concept showers, such as swimwear.

The "rule of two" is also mandated in the policy, meaning that two adults must be present inside dressing rooms or immediately outside them to monitor players' behaviour and "ensure it is free of any discrimination, harassment, bullying, or other forms of maltreatment."

It applies to all minor hockey teams sanctioned by Hockey Canada and its members.

Kevin Kobelka, the executive director of Hockey Calgary, said he received no direct communication about the policy from Hockey Canada and found out about it through the media.

"It kind of blindsided us," said Kobelka.

"So we've been asking a lot of questions over the last week or so trying to determine the proper direction to go in the interim until we can get more answers from our governing bodies."

Kobelka said Hockey Calgary has been directing its questions through Hockey Alberta but is still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, Kobelka said that Hockey Calgary has implemented new rules based on its interpretation of the policy. Players must wear a base layer 30 minutes before their ice session begins and 15 minutes afterwards. If they are in the dressing room at a time outside of this window, Kobelka said they are free to change as they wish.

"[Then] those people who are not comfortable in that environment have time to either enter the facility or exit the facility," said Kobelka.

Kobelka said the policy isn't clear in the way it was written, and that he's unsure what the governing bodies' specific expectations are when it comes to wearing base layers.

"We weren't quite sure how to implement and how to execute and what the actual goal [was]. So I guess the question we have is why are we putting in this place? We believe it's for safety, we believe it's for inclusivity, but we have to be able to execute it and our volunteers need to be able to monitor it."

Hockey Canada said the policy aims to create a safe, inclusive and equitable dressing room environment.

"All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room … based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns and/or other reasons related to their individual needs," reads the policy document.

Dr. Theresa Fowler is an assistant professor at Concordia University of Edmonton whose research focuses on elite, masculine hockey culture.

She thinks the biggest misstep with the new policy was the lack of communication with Hockey Canada members in regards to why it was being implemented.

"I think some folks are kind of stepping away from it … perhaps because they don't understand why," said Fowler.

That said, Fowler, who has worked with Hockey Canada, said the overall message behind the policy is positive, and shows that the organization is taking steps forward.

"I know there's a lot of resistance … but there is work that's being done," said Fowler.

In regards to the new base-layer requirements for players, Fowler said it may make children and youth whose cultures promote modesty in public more comfortable.

Beyond that, Fowler said she believes the policy's "rule of two" will contribute to making dressing rooms safe spaces, and begin to tease apart the closed-door culture that surrounds them.

"Hockey has been in our country so narrowed, so insular. We need to understand that there's so many children that are not included in hockey because nobody's making changes."