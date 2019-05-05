Calgary parents to challenge hockey boundary changes

In light of Hockey Calgary's decision to change the boundaries for minor hockey teams in the city, a group of parents are trying to challenge the group in court.

In a decision finalized in March, Hockey Calgary decided to drop from 14 minor hockey associations to 11 next season, meaning some clubs will merge and others will disband, leaving players to join other associations.

Danielle Melnyk — a hockey parent speaking on behalf of the Saints, the Northwest Warriors and Glenlake minor hockey teams — believes those changes will have a damaging effect on the community spirit of the game, and make hockey less accessible to some families.

Melnyk said she hopes a judicial review will reverse the decision.

"My hope is that we can come to an agreement … you know before we go and we rip these communities apart and we completely change them, let's have a conversation," Melnyk said.

She said she's vocal about the boundary changes, as she feels longer commute times for some players and their families will hinder their participation in the sport.

Brad Logel's children play for the Northwest Warriors. He wants his kids to play hockey in the community they live in.

Brad Logel said boundary changes, which are set to come into effect next season, will affect his commute. (Terri Trembath/CBC )

He said the boundary changes could quadruple his family's commute times — and that they bought their Collingwood-area home, in part, based on its proximity to the local arena.

The president of Hockey Calgary, Kevin Kobelka declined to comment until the latest developments are run through the organization's board.

Melnyk said the court date for the judicial review — the process in which a judge looks at the decision of an administrative board — is slated for May 17.