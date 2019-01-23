Skip to Main Content
Calgary paramedic injured in hit and run

Driver later located and charged by police

One man has been charged after a Calgary paramedic was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run incident in Haysboro.

The paramedic was loading a patient into an ambulance on Hillgrove Drive southwest around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the driver was asked to wait until the EMS crew was safely out of his way, but he struck the paramedic with his vehicle after an argument between the two.

The man then drove a short distance and parked at home.

He was later charged with hit and run.

The paramedic suffered minor injuries.

