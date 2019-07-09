Driver who hit cyclist and left him critically injured on side of Trans-Canada Highway sought by Alberta RCMP
The man was riding westbound, just east of Medicine Hat, at about 9 p.m. on Monday when he was struck, RCMP said in a release.
Victim airlifted to Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition
Police are asking for tips from the public as they search for a driver who struck a cyclist on a southern Alberta highway and left him on the side of the road in life-threatening condition.
The man was riding westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Medicine Hat, at about 9 p.m. on Monday when he was struck, RCMP said in a release.
Another motorist noticed the injured cyclist and called 911.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to Calgary.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to called Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
