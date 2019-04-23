2 people in custody after fatal hit and run suspected as street racing

Police now have two people in custody after a pedestrian was killed in northeast Calgary in a hit and run that investigators think could be a case of street racing.

The victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at 32nd Avenue and 26th Street N.E. at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when two eastbound vehicles sped through the intersection.

The vehicles were going about twice the speed limit, said Sgt. Colin Foster, who is in charge of the collision reconstruction unit.

A 38-year-old man was hit by one of the vehicles: a silver 2006 Acura TL. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Both the driver of the Acura and the driver of the other vehicle — a white Toyota Tacoma — failed to stay at the scene.

At about midnight, the 19-year-old driver of the Acura showed up at the RCMP detachment in Chestermere, where he was taken into custody.

He told police where to find the car, which he left a short distance away from the site of the collision, Foster said.

The driver of the Tacoma turned himself in to Calgary police on Tuesday morning.

Foster said investigators are trying to determine whether the two drivers were racing.

He said the charges facing the Acura driver could include hit and run causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Charges of racing causing death could also be laid if police determine the vehicles were racing, Foster said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Calgary police traffic section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers.