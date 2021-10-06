Pedestrian dies from injuries after Calgary hit-and-run collision

A pedestrian struck in a hit and run last Friday has died from his injuries as Calgary police continue to look for the driver who fled the scene.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was walking in the westbound bound lane of 50th Avenue between Macleod Trail and First Street S.E. when he was struck at about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 1, police said in a release Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup truck continued to the intersection of Macleod Trail and drove away.

Photos of the suspect's vehicle were obtained from nearby security cameras.

Police are looking for an early 2000s, white or light-coloured half-ton pickup truck with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.