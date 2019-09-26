Woman injured in southeast Calgary hit and run
A woman was injured in a hit and run in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night.
Passerby found victim and called police
A passerby heard a woman screaming just before 10 p.m. on the 200 block of Queen Charlotte Way in Queensland, police said.
She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was the only witness and has not yet spoken to investigators, so it's not clear exactly what happened, police said.
There was no description yet of the vehicle that hit the woman.
