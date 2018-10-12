Calgary police seek to ID suspect in hit and run that injured officer

Police in Calgary are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an August hit and run involving a stolen truck that sent an officer to hospital with serious injuries.

On Aug. 18, the officer was investigating a suspicious person call in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E. at around 3 a.m. when he approached a suspicious vehicle: a 2017 white Ford F-150 with a large, black aftermarket bumper.

Police said the truck took off, striking the officer.

Police later found the truck abandoned in the southwest community of Evergreen. Police said the truck was stolen Aug. 8. It had prominent decals on the doors that were removed, and the licence plate was replaced several times to evade police.

The suspect is said to be a white man in his 20s with a slim build and brown hair. Police are waiting for DNA and fingerprint results from evidence recovered from the truck, which they hope will lead to identifying the suspect.

A red hatchback, similar to the one pictured, was used to pick up the suspect after he abandoned the truck in the community of Evergreen in the city's southwest. (Calgary Police Service)

On Friday, police released a photo of the stolen truck and one of a small red hatchback similar to one used to pick up the suspect in Evergreen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.