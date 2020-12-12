Peace officer injured in hit-and-run by stolen vehicle in Red Deer

A peace officer is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Red Deer, Alta., on Saturday.

At 12 p.m., RCMP responded to the scene of the crash at 60th Street near 58th Avenue.

A stolen black Jeep Cherokee had veered into oncoming traffic, hitting the peace officer's car.

The Jeep's driver escaped on foot.

Firefighters extracted the peace officer from her vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the suspect is a white man, about six-feet tall, with a short black mohawk, black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-406-2300.