Police searching for truck after hit-and-run seriously injures woman

Calgary police are asking the public to help them locate a white pickup truck after a woman was struck and seriously injured in a parking lot on Friday afternoon.

Police said a woman in her late 20s was walking through the parking lot at Pearce Estate Park around 4 p.m. in the Inglewood-Ramsay area, when the driver of the truck came around a corner, hit her and then drove away.

In a release, police said the woman was thrown by the impact. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a white, newer-model Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with tinted windows and a raised suspension.

Anyone with information about the collision or the location of the driver should contact police or Crime Stoppers.