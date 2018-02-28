Calgary Catholic School District freezes hiring until provincial budget released

A Calgary school district won't be hiring until it knows more about the provincial budget.

The Calgary Catholic School District has notified its employees that district staffing would be suspended until it receives details on the new provincial budget, according to Felicia Zuniga, senior communications specialist at CCSD.

"The district shared this information to maintain transparency with staff and to manage expectations regarding our staffing process," Zuniga wrote in an email to CBC News.

"This is not a freeze on spending, it is simply a pause on our staffing process until we receive further details on the provincial budget."

She said this will allow the district to staff appropriately once funding has been determined, and to prevent overstaffing and the potential for later reduction.

In Alberta, about one in four kids attends Catholic school — that's more than 160,000 students.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has had a hiring review process in place for some time as a mechanism to manage financial pressures, and that direction continues, a spokesperson from CBE wrote in an email.

The CBE's budget submission deadline has been extended to June 30 from the usual May 31 due to this year's late provincial budget.