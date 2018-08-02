​A 60-year-old German tourist is in hospital with a head wound after an apparent shooting on an Alberta highway.

The man "sustained what appears to be a head wound from a firearm" while driving west on Highway 1A, near the rodeo grounds at Morley, Alta., just before noon local time on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

His vehicle then veered off the two-lane road, which leads to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, and crashed.

The man was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.

Three other people in the vehicle — members of the man's family from Germany — suffered minor injuries.

"We don't know… where this apparent gunshot came from," said Sgt. Tom Kalis told CBC News. "There was a small black sedan that was seen around the victim's vehicle around the time of this incident."

The man was conscious and talking to paramedics, said Kalis.

Morley is about 55 kilometres west of Calgary.

Officers, including members of the police dog service, will be in the area investigating, along with a collision analyst.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 1-403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.