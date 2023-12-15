Content
Calgary

Icy road conditions prompt advisory to stay off QEII north of Calgary

Mounties are telling motorists to stay off Highway 2 from Airdrie to Red Deer because of icy road conditions that have led to multiple collisions.

Numerous collisions reported on highway between Airdrie and Red Deer

three small cars and two semi-tractor trucks are pictured that have crashed into each other on a snowy rural roadway.
Several cars and at least two semi-tractors were involved in this crash near Olds, Alta., on Friday. (RCMP )

RCMP said in a release at 10:15 a.m. that there is a towing advisory for the area. 

"Tow trucks cannot come to the area so please do not call them," RCMP said.

Conditions are particularly bad from Olds to Didsbury. 

two large transport trucks are pictured, having crashed into each other and gone off the road towards a fence along a snowy highway.
Several large transport trucks and other smaller vehicles were involved in a collision near Olds, Alta., on Friday. (RCMP)

"Traffic cannot proceed through this area. Please stay off the highway," the release said. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada has a fog advisory in place for a swath of the province from north of High River to about Crossfield. 

