1 dead after vehicle veers off highway near Sundre
One person has died after their vehicle lost control and veered off the highway north of Sundre, Alta.
The driver may not have been wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said
One person has died after they seemingly lost control of their vehicle and veered off the highway north of Sundre, Alta.
RCMP said they responded to the scene of the collision at Highway 587 and Range Road 43 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 36-year-old driver was the only occupant. She was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation suggested she was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The collision is still under investigation.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Calgary police help mom convince skeptical 6-year-old why he has to sit in a car seat
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Moose hide tanners learn art from elders and each other in Banff residency
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance