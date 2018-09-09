1 dead after vehicle veers off highway near Sundre

One person has died after they seemingly lost control of their vehicle and veered off the highway north of Sundre, Alta.

RCMP said they responded to the scene of the collision at Highway 587 and Range Road 43 at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 36-year-old driver was the only occupant. She was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation suggested she was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The collision is still under investigation.