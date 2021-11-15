People build snowmen, spend night in vehicles after more major delays on Highway 93

Snow continues to pelt an area of Highway 93 between Banff and Radium, B.C., severely affecting traffic after cars began piling up Sunday evening, causing some people to spend the day — or night — in their vehicles.

A portion of Highway 93 going south was closed at Highway 1 near Castle Junction "due to a road obstruction," but Drive B.C. reported late Monday morning that it has since reopened.

511 Alberta had reported that a jackknifed semi-trailer had closed down one lane of Highway 93 south. On Sunday evening, RCMP were called to a multi-vehicles crash west of the townsite of Banff on Highway 93.

For Calgarian Michelle Langfeldt, a typical three-hour trip from her family's cabin in Invermere, B.C., home was stretched into a 14-hour trek.

Langfeldt, her boyfriend and dog left Invermere at 11:30 a.m. and only arrived home by 1:30 a.m., after spending much of trip having no idea what was causing delays due to a lack of cell service.

"It was just one calamity after the other we saw only three snow plows in the opposite direction over the span of 14 hours."

She says it was like a game of telephone trying to get information from other cars and that she heard of some people having babies in the cars but no food, so families were sharing snacks. Children even built snowmen to pass the time.

One motorist spotted several other stuck travellers who were building snowmen during the traffic jam.

Others were running out of gas — and electric vehicles out of charge — and had to pull over and wait until traffic began flowing. She saw one semi truck stop in traffic to put snow chains on.

"I've driven that road a big chunk of my life … and I've never seen anything like it," she said.

"Motorists were just getting very, very angry."

CBC News spoke with several people who had their travel significantly delayed because of these conditions. Many people on Twitter also say they were unable to connect with family members stuck on the highway due to poor cellphone service.

Columbia Valley RCMP told CBC News they were in the area all day and into the evening Sunday re-routing Highway 1. Officers in the area are still working on clearing vehicles, they said.

It's not the first time this month motorists have been stuck in their vehicles on that stretch of highway. Police are urging caution as winter weather is expected to get worse in the weeks ahead, and with construction detours in place until Dec. 1. Highway 93 is the main detour for the Trans-Canada highway, which is closed east of Golden for upgrades.

Banff RCMP confirmed that the affected area has no cell service. They say RCMP remain on scene and have received no injury reports.

Meanwhile, southern B.C. is also being affected by mudslides and flooding further west that has also trapped travellers in their vehicles.

Weather warnings blanket Alberta

RCMP are warning of extreme road conditions across Banff National Park, and are asking people to stay off the roads.

Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings for parts of Alberta, including a winter storm warning for areas along Highway 93.

There is also a winter storm warning for Kootenay National Park and Yoho National Park.

Environment Canada says heavy snowfall will continue throughout the day in parts of the parks, including along the Trans-Canada Highway through the Kicking Horse Pass.

There is a snowfall warning for Banff National Park and Kananaskis Country today, and valley areas could get up to five centimetres before the snow turns to rain.

Environment Canada forecasts snow will fall through the night and turn into flurries, and gusty winds will continue this afternoon until Tuesday morning.

Albertans can monitor forecasts and alerts on the Environment Canada website. To report severe weather, you can email Environment Canada at ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using the hashtag #ABStorm.

The red areas north of Calgary (the small white block) indicate snowfall or winter storm warnings. South of Calgary, the red areas represent wind warnings. The grey areas are for wintry weather alerts. (Environment Canada)

