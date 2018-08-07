Portion of Highway 93 through Kootenay Park closed again due to wildfire

A wildfire has once again closed Highway 93 South through Kootenay National Park.

Parks Canada says the road is partially closed and that motorists currently driving the route are being escorted out with the help of "pilot vehicles."

"The north and south ends of Kootenay National Park are open from Castle Junction to Paint Pots [Trailhead] and from Radium Hot Springs to McLeod Meadows. There is no through access," reads an update from the agency.

Parks Canada anticipated the road would be closed for approximately 24 hours.

There are also closures off the highway.

"All trails, backcountry campgrounds and day-use areas remain closed from the Rockwall trail south to the Dolly Varden trail, including the Prospectors Valley area," said Parks Canada in the update.

The wildfire burning in and around the national park is estimated to be 1,200 hectares in size.