Wildfire could once again close Highway 93S through Kootenay Park

Parks Canada says it could once again close Highway 93 South as it battles a wildfire burning adjacent to the busy roadway.

According to a news release, "there is a high probability that fire operations will require a closure of Highway 93 South with no through access" starting at noon on Aug. 7.

"If needed, this closure may last for approximately 24 hours," reads the release.

The highway was reopened on Sunday after being closed for several days as crews battled the wildfire

Drivers are encouraged to check Drive B.C. or Alberta 511 prior to travelling and to ensure they have enough fuel and supplies if delays or detours are required.

The fire in Kootenay National Park is approximately 1,200 hectares in size, according to Parks Canada.

The agency said there are 10 helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and 100 personnel involved in battling the blaze.

A fire ban remains in place in Kootenay, Yoho and Banff national parks.