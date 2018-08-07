Highway 22X reopens after crash kills 3 southwest of Calgary
A 4th person, an adult female passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to hospital in Calgary
Three people are dead and another is in hospital after an early morning crash on Highway 22X southwest of Calgary.
RCMP were called to the area shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday for a head-on crash between two vehicles — a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Scion — said Cpl. Tiffany McGregor with Turner Valley RCMP.
Three people were declared dead at the scene: a 34-year-old man who was driving the Journey, a 26-year-old man who was driving the Scion and his 31-year-old female passenger.
A 27-year-old woman, who was the passenger in the Journey, was airlifted to Foothills hospital in Calgary, according to STARS.
Her injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time, EMS said.
RCMP collision analysts are investigating the cause of the crash.
Highway 22X was closed near the junction of Highway 22 east of Priddis on Tuesday morning, but reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
