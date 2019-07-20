Crash shuts down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.
Four people have been taken to hospital
Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., was closed in both directions after a serious crash Saturday.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said they responded to the crash at 11:05 a.m. MT with three ground crews and two air ambulances.
They said four people were transported to hospital, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.
Angel Baraty, an Australian visiting Canada, said as of 3 p.m. she'd been stuck in traffic for more than an hour. She said she'd seen multiple emergency vehicles heading toward the collision.
Photos posted to social media showed people setting up folding chairs to wait for the road to reopen near the Quartz Creek bridge.
Drive B.C. said no detours are available, but that the road was estimated to reopen at 4:15 p.m.
