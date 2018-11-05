Highway 1 shut down west of Calgary after serious collision

Two adults and a child have been taken to hospital after a serious collision Monday afternoon between an SUV and a car on Highway 1 near Old Banff Coach Road just west of Calgary.

All three are in stable condition, EMS said.

Both sides of the highway have been closed, and Cochrane RCMP said at 4:30 p.m. that the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain impassable for at least an hour and a half.

Major Traffic Disruption Advisory:<br><br>HWY 1 completely closed in both directions at Old Banff Coach road due to serious collision. <br><br>Major traffic disruptions expected. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgary</a> <a href="https://t.co/0ePBoMJtCy">pic.twitter.com/0ePBoMJtCy</a> —@CalgaryPolice

There was also a serious collision at Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 between a gravel truck and a car that saw four patients — two adults and two children — transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

And multi-vehicle collisions at Deerfoot Trail and Glemore Trail, and Crowchild and 54th Avenue S.W. were blocking lanes of traffic around 5 p.m.

The crashes came a few hours after snow began to fall across the city.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, NB Deerfoot Tr approaching Glenmore Tr SE, blocking the left lanes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://t.co/McvjdwEPBU">pic.twitter.com/McvjdwEPBU</a> —@yyctransport

RCMP advised drivers to be cautious and drive to the conditions.