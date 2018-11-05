Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 shut down west of Calgary after serious collision
Two adults and a child have been taken to hospital after a serious collision Monday between an SUV and a car on Highway 1 near Old Banff Coach Road just west of Calgary.

2 adults and 1 child were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Traffic was backed up Monday after a serious collision at Highway 1 and Old Banff Coach Road, west of Calgary, that sent three to hospital. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

All three are in stable condition, EMS said.

Both sides of the highway have been closed, and Cochrane RCMP said at 4:30 p.m. that the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain impassable for at least an hour and a half.

There was also a serious collision at Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 between a gravel truck and a car that saw four patients — two adults and two children — transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

And multi-vehicle collisions at Deerfoot Trail and Glemore Trail, and Crowchild and 54th Avenue S.W. were blocking lanes of traffic around 5 p.m.

The crashes came a few hours after snow began to fall across the city.

RCMP advised drivers to be cautious and drive to the conditions.

