Pursuit of 2 stolen vehicles south of Calgary ends with standoff, arrests in High River

Charges are pending against a teenaged girl and a 22-year-old man after police pursued two speeding stolen vehicles and called in a tactical team for a prolonged standoff in High River.

The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter followed the two stolen vehicles travelling at high speed southbound out of Calgary on Highway 2 at about 4:30 p.m., RCMP said in a release.

When they entered Okotoks, the vehicles split up.

RCMP ended its pursuit of a stolen black Hyundai Tucson in order to focus on an Audi A4, because it was being driven in a higher risk manner, said Sgt. Jason Cann.

The Audi crashed in an alley in High River. The passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Airdrie, was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

A 22-year-old male who had been driving the Audi fled the scene on foot and broke into an empty, nearby home.

RCMP surrounded the house and called in its emergency response team. The man stayed holed up until he was arrested at 9:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Both suspects face numerous charges.

No one was injured during the incident and the occupants of the second vehicle have not been located.