Child sex offender released in Calgary deemed high risk by police

Calgary police are warning the public that a man who was convicted of sexual interference with a girl has finished his sentence and been released from prison.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, was released from prison Tuesday after serving a 4½-year sentence and is considered a high-risk offender, police said in a release.

Ballantyne had been convicted for sexual interference with a female child in Edmonton who had been unknown to him.

Prior to this conviction, he also faced charges of assault, robbery, uttering threats and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

His most recent sentence included charges for failing to comply with a probation order and additional time for breaching a court order.

Ballantyne is described as being six feet tall and 210 pounds, with a heavy build and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Calgary police advise members of the public to take precautionary measures if they encounter Ballantyne but not to take vigilante action.