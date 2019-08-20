Skip to Main Content
Child sex offender released in Calgary deemed high risk by police
Calgary·New

Child sex offender released in Calgary deemed high risk by police

Calgary police are warning the public that a man who was convicted of sexual interference with a girl has finished his sentence and been released from prison.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, convicted of sexual interference with girl

CBC News ·
The Calgary Police Service says Adrian Lee Ballantyne has been released from custody after serving a sentence for sexual interference with a child who had been unknown to him. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police are warning the public that a man who was convicted of sexual interference with a girl has finished his sentence and been released from prison.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne, 32, was released from prison Tuesday after serving a 4½-year sentence and is considered a high-risk offender, police said in a release.

Ballantyne had been convicted for sexual interference with a female child in Edmonton who had been unknown to him.

Prior to this conviction, he also faced charges of assault, robbery, uttering threats and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

His most recent sentence included charges for failing to comply with a probation order and additional time for breaching a court order.

Ballantyne is described as being six feet tall and 210 pounds, with a heavy build and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Calgary police advise members of the public to take precautionary measures if they encounter Ballantyne but not to take vigilante action.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories