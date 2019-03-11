Calgary judge to deliver verdict in case of Stampeder player killed at nightclub

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a football player with the Calgary Stampeders.

Nelson Lugela, who is 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary in September 2016.

The trial heard that several Stampeders, including Hicks, were celebrating a victory over Winnipeg in a CFL game hours earlier.

A disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified after closing time in the parking lot.

Witnesses testified that after some pushing and shoving, a person who appeared to be holding a handgun opened fire at Hicks as he was running for cover.

The 23-year-old was hit twice, in the abdomen and chest, and died in hospital.