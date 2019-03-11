Skip to Main Content
Calgary judge to deliver verdict in case of Stampeder player killed at nightclub

Calgary judge to deliver verdict in case of Stampeder player killed at nightclub

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a football player with the Calgary Stampeders.

Stamps player Mylan Hicks shot and killed outside Marquee Beer Market on Sept. 25, 2016

The Canadian Press ·
Nelson Tony Lugela, 21, left, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, 23. (Crime Stoppers/Calgary Stampeders)

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a football player with the Calgary Stampeders.

Nelson Lugela, who is 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary in September 2016.

The trial heard that several Stampeders, including Hicks, were celebrating a victory over Winnipeg in a CFL game hours earlier.

A disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified after closing time in the parking lot.

Witnesses testified that after some pushing and shoving, a person who appeared to be holding a handgun opened fire at Hicks as he was running for cover.

The 23-year-old was hit twice, in the abdomen and chest, and died in hospital.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us