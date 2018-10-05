Calgary man who caused fatal crash driving 150 km/h in city pleads guilty

A Calgary man who was driving more than twice the speed limit when he crashed has pleaded guilty after his victim spent seven months in a coma before dying.

Hersi Kabille was driving 150 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Blackfoot Trail S.E. on July 10, 2015.

Kabille, 30, was originally charged with impaired driving causing death but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of dangerous driving causing the death of Yaxye Osman, a passenger in his car.

His surviving passenger told police that Kabille was angry when he lost control of his Infiniti i35 around 46th Street S.E.

Hersi Kabille was originally charged with impaired driving causing death but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of dangerous driving causing death. (CBC)

The car struck the centre median, became airborne for 19 metres, flipping while in the air. It landed on its roof and slid across the northbound lanes, according to an agreed statement of facts filed during Kabille's guilty plea on Friday.

Kabille and his two passengers were taken to hospital but Osman never left. He remained in a coma for seven months before he died from internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma from the crash.

Ayan Ibrahim said both she and Osman had asked Kabille to slow down.

Kabille also pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for Ibrahim's injuries, which included a major knee injury requiring surgery.

Defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli and prosecutor Thom Forsyth adjourned the case so a presentence report can be prepared.

Kabille will be back in court in March for a sentencing hearing.