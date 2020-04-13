Police hope photos of 4 people will spur tips in 2 unsolved homicides

Calgary police have released a series of photos to help in their investigations of two recent homicides.

Police continue to investigate the deaths of Christophe Herblin, 56, and Aaron Elliot Castle, 39, but have yet to lay charges in either case.

On Monday, Calgary Police Service released the photos of four people they're hoping to find as part of their efforts to solve these two cases.

Herblin, a chef, was killed on March 14 while waiting for police to secure his business after an early morning break-in. At the time of his death, he was only weeks away from opening his new French market and deli shop.

Calgary chef Christophe Herblin was killed by three people who police believe were trying to break into a cannabis shop through Herblin's deli. (Herblin family)

Police say they believe the suspects were trying to rob the cannabis shop next door.

Herblin went to his shop when an alarm was triggered, and was waiting for police to arrive when at around 6 a.m., at least people returned to the store on the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W.

Officers say the suspects then attacked Herblin, who was able to make it to the nearby gas station and ask for help, but he died there before he could be taken to hospital.

ID'd from surveillance photos

Police later released images from a nearby surveillance camera of two people who may have information about the homicide. From there, police were able to identify the people in the photos.

Police are now trying to find Kiara Leather, 19, of Calgary and Siksika Nation. She's described as being roughly five-foot-seven-inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Kiara Leather, 19, of Calgary and Siksika Nation, and Fritz Chiefmoon, 25, of Calgary are being sought by police. (Calgary Police Service)

They're also seeking Fritz Chiefmoon, 25, of Calgary. He also goes by Fritz North Peigan, and is wanted on multiple unrelated warrants.

He's described as being roughly six-foot-three-inches tall and having a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair, which he often braids.

Two men sought in 39-year-old's death

Castle was found dead around 1 a.m. MT on March 30 after reports of gunshots in the 5700 block of 18th Avenue N.E. in Pineridge, Calgary. Police later issued a call for help to track down Cody Edith Bradburn, 33, who they believe had information about the homicide.

Now police are seeking two men in connection with the death.

One, 25-year-old Zach Boston Zorn of Calgary, goes by the name Boston. He's described as being five-foot-eight-inches tall tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes. Zorn has existing warrants for his arrest.

Police are seeking Zach Boston Zorn, 25, of Calgary and Dwayne Soroka, 37, of Calgary. (Calgary Police Service)

The second is Dwayne Soroka, 37, of Calgary, who also has ties to Saskatchewan. He's also wanted on unrelated warrants, police said. He stands roughly six-feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit's tip line at 403-428-8877.

Crime Stoppers also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477, www.calgarycrimestoppers.org and on its app, P3 Tips.

Calgary has had 10 homicides so far this year. Police consider five of those to be resolved.